We finally proceed to June 2022 and some exciting films are set to hit the silver screen in this first week of the month. After a long COVID-19 scare, films are finally releasing with 100% capacity and moviegoers can't wait to catch up on these Hollywood and Bollywood and south releases which they will be eyeing to watch in theatres. The top three mega releases of the week is clearly Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh's Major. Uunchai: Filming of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra-Starrer Gets Complete.

Speaking about the other two releases, it is Abhay Deol's sports drama Jungle Cry is skipping theatrical release but the Hollywood outing Downton Abbey: A New Era gets an Indian release date. Lets us take a look at movies that will be released in the month of June, in cinemas and on OTT platforms. Bas Karo Aunty!: Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Join Hands With Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur for a Film.

Theatrical Releases Of The Week (June 3)

Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar is all set to play a larger than life role in upcoming period drama Samrat Prithviraj. It also stars Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. It releases on June 3.

Major

Adivi Sesh's pan-India film Major is finally hitting theatres and it brings the heroic tale of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan to screens. After several delays, the film is finally releasing on June 3 and will clash with Samrat Prithviraj.

Vikram

Kamal Haasan's next big release Vikram is finally coming to cinema halls on June 3. The political thriller also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in major roles..

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Downton Abbey: A New Era is an upcoming film based on the British hit series of the same name. In India, the film is slated to release on June 3. It is a sequel to the 2019 movie of the same name.

Abhay Deol's sports drama Jungle Cry is based on an incredible true story of 12 underprivileged children winning the prestigious International Junior Rugby Tournament in 2007, but the film is skipping theatrical release and will stream exclusively on on Lionsgate Play on June 3. Abhay plays real-life rugby coach Rudraksh Jena in the movie, directed by Sagar Ballary.

