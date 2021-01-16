Karan Johar often throws parties over the weekend at his residence and we have seen some of the popular faces from the industry being a part of the same. The ace filmmaker-producer had hosted a party at his residence last evening for which fashion designer Manish Malhotra, gorgeous actresses Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were seen in attendance. The trio then shared a glimpse of their fun time together on Instagram. Sara, Manish and Ananya were seen posing for selfies from Karan’s residence and they seemed to be having quite a lot of fun. Sara Ali Khan Setting Some Winter Fashion Goals With Her Christian Dior Poncho and Suede Boots.

While sharing the pictures, Manish Malhotra captioned it as, “#friday #fabulousness with @saraalikhan95 @ananyapanday”. The girls were seen in casual avatars for the party and looked gorgeous as ever. Sara Ali Khan opted for a loose orange top with shorts and on the other hand Ananya Panday sported a white tank top and paired it with a baggy denim. Take a look at the pictures below: Pictures Of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, Rumoured Couple Of B-Town, Doing Rounds Since Their Maldivian Getaway.

Selfie Time

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Atrangi Re in which she’d be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Ananya Panday has two films lined-up, one with Puri Jagannadh and another one with Shakun Batra.

