Rumours are rife that Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, who worked together in the film Khaali Peeli, are the hottest new couple of B-town. Although these two young stars have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, speculations started doing rounds ever since their pictures from Mumbai Airport heading for vacay hit the internet. Ananya and Ishaan have reportedly been holidaying together in Maldives, but neither of them have shared any pictures posing together. Ishaan Khatter Shares a 'Panoramic' Picture of Bikini Clad Ananya Panday Chilling in Maldives.

Both Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have been posting intriguing photographs from their New Year holiday, but there are a few unseen pictures as well of the two posing together from their Maldivian getaway. After being spotted together again at the Mumbai Airport, while heading back home after their trip, many confirmed that they were indeed holidaying together in Maldives. And then the two were spotted together at Deepika Padukone’s birthday bash last evening. While the speculations are doing rounds that Ishaan and Ananya are the newest lovebirds, let’s take a look at the pictures of the two that have hit the internet ever since their Maldivian getaway. Ananya Panday Is a Cute Bikini Chic As She Enjoys Eating a Burger at Poolside.

Spotted While Heading To Maldives

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Unseen Pic Of The Rumoured Couple From Their Maldivian Vacay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SimplyAmina 🌴 (@simplyaminaxx)

And Another Unseen Pic Of Ishaan And Ananya From Maldives

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya Panday 👼 (@ananyapandayoffi)

Duo Back Together Post Vacay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

The Two Attend Deepika Padukone’s Birthday Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦋 Annie 🦋💫 (@ananyappandey99)

These are the few pictures of rumoured couple Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday that have been doing rounds on social media. Meanwhile, Ishaan will next be seen in Phone Bhoot, whereas Ananya has an untitled project with Puri Jagannadh and another one with Shakun Batra.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).