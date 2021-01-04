While her recent release may have received severe criticism from critics and viewers alike, there's no one who can critique Sara Ali Khan when it comes to the fashion department. She's a fashion enthusiast who's eager to take Bollywood by storm. Right from her promotional style file for Simmba to the recent one, Sara's fashion wardrobe is filled with amazing style pieces that we personally root for. Be it traditional or modern, this princess sure knows how to slay in different attires. Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan or Alaya F - Who Nailed this Stunning Dress with a Bold Neckline Better?

Sara Ali Khan's newest fashion outing sees her decked up in a grey Christian Dior poncho paired with blue jeans and suede boots. While the outfit is too much to bear for the city's weather, it's rather interesting for the folks who witness severe winter. Whoever said winter fashion is boring should certainly take a cue or two from our beloved star kid who knows how to ace her fashion game. One look at her recent upload and you are convinced that Sara has a rather strong fashion game. Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: Edgy Chic Is Really Her Go-To Comfort Style, These Red Carpet Moments Testify!

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to her professional front, Sara will be next seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. There are also rumours that she'll star in Ashwathama with Vicky Kaushal. Well, that certainly proves that she's on the right track and there's no stopping her.

