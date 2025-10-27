Chennai, October 27: Actress Aksharaa Haasan, the younger daughter of well known actor and politician Kamal Haasan, has now penned a heartfelt tribute to late Bollywood actor Satish Shah, in which she has described the legendary comedian as being "honest, kind and an amazing human being."

Taking to her Instagram stories page, actress Aksharaa wrote, "Rest in peace dearest Mr Satish Shah Ji. You will always be one of the true inspirations in comedy and performance sir. Over which you were a true person, honest, kind, and an amazing human being (sic). Genuine honour to have had the opportunity to meet you and get inspired in person dearest sir. Rest in peace sir." Satish Shah Dies: Salman Khan Says ‘Life Lived Kingsize’ in Heartfelt Tribute to Actor (See Post).

Aksharaa Haasan Pays Tribute to Late Actor Satish Shah

Photo Credits: Instagram/@aksharaa.haasan)

She also went on to add, "Thank you for helping be as light hearted in life sir." Aksharaa Haasan is one of several celebrities who have expressed shock and grief at the demise of the beloved comedian. For the unaware, actor Satish Shah, who is best known for his work in movies such as 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', and 'Main Hoon Na', passed away on Saturday in Mumbai at the age of 74.

The last rites of Satish Shah took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium in the Vile Parle West area of Mumbai on Sunday. Several members of the industry attended the funeral to pay their last respects to the actor. Several political leaders and celebrities across film industries have expressed their condolences. Satish Shah Funeral: ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ Cast Sings Iconic Title Track in Emotional Goodbye; Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Ratna Pathak Shah and Others Pay Heartfelt Tribute (Watch Video).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his condolence message, said actor Satish Shah would be remembered as 'a true legend of Indian entertainment'. Taking to his X handle to share his grief over the loss of the veteran actor, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment (sic)." "His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. (sic)," the PM added.

