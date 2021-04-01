Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been missing from the silver screen for more than two years now and so his fans have been eager about his comeback. Recently, when the superstar conducted a #AskSRK session on Twitter, fans were curious to know an update about his next. However, not exactly his next, but on April 1, SRK's cameo in R Madhavan's Rocketry The Nambi Effect trailer created a storm on the micro-blogging site. Yus, you read that right, Shah Rukh is back! Rocketry Trailer: R Madhavan As Nambi Narayanan Impresses and Shah Rukh Khan’s Cameo Is Unmissable (Watch Video).

The moment his legion of fans on social media saw the superstar's glimpse in the trailer, they could not control their excitement. While many rejoiced over how handsome SRK looks in the trailer, a few also connected the dots and explained what the actor meant when he had said see you in 2021 on the big screens in his New Year video. Here, check out the reactions below. With Rocketry, Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo Breaks His Three-Year Hiatus From Big Screen (Watch Video).

Yus!

Oh, We See!

" SEE YOU ALL ON BIG SCREEN IN 2021"#ShahRukhKhan in #RocketryTheNambiEffect trailer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JbyZPdhIYS — 𝐕𝐚𝐢𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐯 : 𝐀𝐧 𝐒𝐑𝐊𝐢𝐚𝐧🚩 (@VaibhavMPatil13) April 1, 2021

Indeed!

Haha!

Really!

Bhai dil khush kardiya ek jhalak dikha kei #ShahRukhKhan — Sahil Ahmed Khan (@UpcomingKhan) April 1, 2021

In the video, we see SRK essaying the role of a journalist whereas Madhavan portrays the role of a scientist namely Nambi Narayanan. The film is written and directed by Madhavan and it will be out in Hindi. English, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages in summer 2021.

Talking about Shah Rukh, he was last seen on the celluloid in Zero (2018) opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film was a debacle at the box office. His next big project is said to be Pathan. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2021 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).