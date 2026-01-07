Bahraini rapper and producer Flipperachi, also known as Hussam Aseem, has confirmed that he is planning an India tour following the massive popularity of his track Fa9LA, which featured in the film Dhurandhar. The song gained widespread recognition after a viral dance sequence by Akshaye Khanna in the film, helping Flipperachi connect with Indian audiences on a large scale. In recent interviews, the artist spoke about the overwhelming response from fans, upcoming tour plans, potential collaborations, and the possibility of returning in the sequel, Dhurandhar 2. ‘Big Shoutout to India for Making It No.1’: Rapper Flipperachi Behind Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Dhurandhar Song ‘FA9LA’ Sends Love to India.

Flipperachi Confirms India Tour Plans

Speaking to Filmfare, Flipperachi confirmed that preparations for an India tour are underway. While the dates are yet to be finalised, the rapper assured fans that an announcement will be made soon. "There’s definitely a tour in the works, and we’re working on the dates. I’ll be announcing performance dates soon," he said. The confirmation has generated excitement among fans who have embraced the track across social media platforms and live music circles.

‘Fa9LA’ Rapper Teases New Collaborations

Flipperachi also expressed strong interest in collaborating with artists from India’s growing hip-hop scene. He hinted that discussions may already be underway with prominent names. "There’s a lot of artists I’d love to collaborate with including Badshah and Param. I might or might not be working on some original collabs right now! Can’t say more at this stage," he shared. Though no official collaboration has been confirmed, the statement has sparked speculation among fans. ‘Dhurandhar’ Song ‘FA9LA’: Lyrics and Meaning of Rapper Flipperachi’s Arabic Track That Powered Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Dance Moment (Watch Video)

Explaining the Meaning Behind ‘Fa9LA’

Addressing curiosity around the phrase often chanted by fans, “Ya Akhi Doos Doos”, Flipperachi explained that Fa9LA comes from Bahraini slang and broadly translates to turning up, letting loose, dancing, and enjoying the moment. Originally released in early 2024 as a party track, the song took on a darker, more intense tone when used in Dhurandhar, especially during the scene where Akshaye Khanna’s character makes a powerful entry. Reflecting on the film placement, Flipperachi said, "The song is definitely a party track, but it does have a bit of darkness to it in the production. The production team had a great ear for it when they selected the song for the scene." He added, "When I saw it, I got excited for the movie to come out. It felt like a moment that was going to be special, and it definitely has been." In a separate interaction with India Today, Flipperachi spoke about how the song’s success has transformed his career and online presence. “To be honest, it’s crazy. My DMs are blowing up every single day. I cannot keep up with the people that are just tagging me for the song and enjoying and vibing with it. So it’s been a crazy, crazy time," he said. The viral momentum continues to expand his reach among Indian listeners.

Possible Return in ‘Dhurandhar 2’

With Dhurandhar 2 officially announced, fans have been eager to know whether Flipperachi’s music will feature again in the sequel. While the rapper stopped short of confirming anything, he hinted that something may be in development. “There might be something. I was going to keep it a surprise, but I guess there’s something. I wouldn’t want to tell you everything about it, but yeah, there might be something, yes," he said. Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar starred Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Sara Arjun. The film emerged as one of the highest-grossing releases of the year, earning over INR 300 crore at the box office. Directed, written, and produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled for release in March 2026. With tour plans shaping up and potential projects on the horizon, Flipperachi’s growing connection with Indian audiences appears set to strengthen further.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Filmfare, India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2026 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).