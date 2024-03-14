British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who is set to perform in Mumbai on March 16, struck the iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose yet again and this time, he was joined by the Bollywood megastar himself. Earlier, he shook a leg with his friend Armaan Malik. Both SRK and Ed Sheeran took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared a video post, with the caption reading: "This is the Shape Of Us spreading love". Farah Khan Directs ‘SherKhan’, Expresses Enthusiasm on Directing Ed Sheeran and Shah Rukh Khan (Watch Video).

In the video, SRK was seen in a loose shirt with a papercutting print which he paired with ripped jeans and sneakers. Ed Sheeran wore black pants and a marble print sweatshirt which he paired with his Jordans. They played the song ''Deewangi Deewangi'' from the SRK-starrer Om Shanti Om. As soon as the two shared the post on the photo-sharing app, their fans flooded the comments section awestruck by their camaraderie. SRK's friend and Director-choreographer Farah Khan, who directed Om Shanti Om.

Ed Sheeran and Shah Rukh Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

She wrote in the comments, "If this was the last thing I directed I'll die happy (sic)". Incidentally, Farah Khan's picture from Ed Sheeran's last outing in India, back in 2017 went viral leaving netizens amused as the Main Hoon Na director was seen in high spirits along with her Happy New Year actor, Abhishek Bachchan.

