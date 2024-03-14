Ed Sheeran is making the most of his time in Mumbai ahead of his gig at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on March 16. From visiting schools to meeting renowned Bollywood celebrities, the “Perfect” hitmaker is having some fun in the city. The singer met superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan last evening, and the videos of their meetup have taken internet by storm. One of the videos shared by Farah, showcases Ed Sheeran and King Khan doing the latter’s iconic signature pose and also posing for some pictures. Farah has expressed her enthusiasm on directing the two renowned celebs at the same time and labelled it as ‘SherKhan’ moment. 'Shape of Us'! Shah Rukh Khan and Ed Sheeran In One Frame; English Singer Perfectly Copies SRK's Iconic Pose (Watch Video).

Farah Khan Directing Shah Rukh Khan And Ed Sheeran

