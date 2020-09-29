Suhana Khan, the name that's often being discussed, courtesy her star father has taken upon herself to raise a voice against colourism. Suhana in her new Instagram post has raised an issue of how we as a society need to change our thinking and look beyond the factors like colourism. Targeting and trolling a person for his colour, weight or even height is wrong on so many levels and it's time we put an end to it. Suhana Khan Gets Trolled for Wearing Bikini Again and It Is Immoral, Unfair and Sad.

"I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old," read a part of Suhana's lengthy caption on Instagram. "Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too," she added further. The star kid tried to put across all her thoughts very strongly and she should be admired for the way she tackles so much hatred. Suhana Khan’s Dewy Look With Highlighter and Tinted Lip Colour Is Giving Us Major Makeup Goals in this Viral Pic.

Check Out her Post

Suhana even shared the screenshots of all the comments that she has to read and witness while getting trolled on social media almost every day. From calling her 'kali' to manly, she has been a victim of rigorous social media trolling and dealing with so much hatred at such a young age is not an easy task. We hope these instances don't affect her but make her stronger instead. More power to you girl!

