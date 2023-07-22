Social media can be a tricky place. With everything instantly going viral on the internet, we often forget to check any piece of information be it any picture, video or even a statement surfacing online is true or not. Many times we've seen where celebs are dragged into topics that are completely false and unnecessary. To avoid such conflicts or false news, celebrities clarify the news so that no further confusion is created. We, repeat not everything you see is true and one should not believe it either. Jawan Prevue: Mystery of Shah Rukh Khan's Bald Tattoo Solved in This BTS Still (View Viral Pic).

Something similar on these lines happened today, where a picture of Shah Rukh Khan wearing a green colour turban, looking like a sardar ji circulating all over the internet claiming to be from Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki. Check Out the viral Picture here:

The Viral Picture:

Here's The Fact Check

In this picture Shah Rukh Khan could be seen in sardar getup. Well, this is Shah Rukh Khan but the picture is not from Dunki and we say this with full confidence. This picture is from an old Pepsodent advertisement where you can see Shah Rukh Khan wearing the same outfit.

Check Out The Video Here:

This is not the first time we have seen something like this happen. Celebrities often become part of such fake news. In a nutshell, the turban pic of Shah Rukh Khan is not from his upcoming film Dunki, but it is from an old advertisement. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is busy with his next release Jawan. The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Atlee, and it also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2023 10:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).