Shah Rukh Khan's Raees Co-Star Mahira Khan Confirms She Is In Love (Watch Video)

Mahira Khan (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Many had been introduced to Mahira Khan long before Raees with Shah Rukh Khan happened. Her shows from Pakistan like Humsafar had already made inroads into people's homes and her beauty and acting skills wowed everyone. But with the Indian film industry deciding to not engage any Pakistani artists post the Uri attack, there have been no collabs with them after Raees. Now we have good news from her. The actress confirmed on a video chat with Samina Peerzada that she is in love but doesn't want to disclose anything about her special someone. Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan is Upset with Indian Government’s Decision to Revoke Article 370 – Here’s What She has to Say

Mahira when asked if she is in love, answered in affirmative. "Yeah, I think I am in love. I don’t know, I am so shy about it.” When prodded about the guy, she just added that he is not from the industry. She wants to keep that private because she is a bit superstitious now. Scroll down to 35 minutes to listen to her confession.

Mahir Khan has a son named Azlaan from her first marriage with Ali Askari in 2007. Her son was born in 2014 and they got divorced in 2015. She did have roots in India. During an interview long back, she had revealed, "My grandmother would talk about Meerut, but now there is no family this side of the border (in India). When I was leaving for Mumbai, I was told to meet someone's aunt's cousin uncle.... you get the drift."