Shahid Kapoor Says Nani Was Fantastic in Jersey, Reveals He Cried After Watching the Telugu Film 

With the coronavirus scare putting a lockdown on Mumbai and other places, quarantine celebrities seem to be enjoying their time off and have been using it to pick up some new skills and even indulge in fan interactions that these actors otherwise rarely have the time for. Recently, Shahid Kapoor decided to have an AMA (Ask Me Anything) with his fans and it turned out to be an amazing thing. The actor spoke about showing his support for the Janat Curfew and also revealed how he has been spending his time at home. Shahid stressed on making the most of this time to spend time with your families.Jersey Star Nani to Star in Andhadhun's Telugu Remake?

The actor was asked about his much-awaited upcoming project, Jersey too. While Shahid mentioned during his interaction that a release date for the film is too early to say especially given the circumstances, the actor did reveal what led him to sign the film. Shahid revealed that he has always been a fan of cricket and hence took on this film. This is the first time the actor is doing a sports drama and fans are more than excited for it. Not just this, when asked if he has watched the original film, Shahid went onto to praise Nani's performance. He wrote, "He was fantastic, made me cry so many times in the movie." After Jersey, Mrunal Thakur Bags a Role in Thadam Remake, Starring Sidharth Malhotra.

Check Out Shahid's Reaction to Nani's Performance in Jersey:

Shahid Kapoor on Jersey (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jersey, the Telugu drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who is also directing the Hindi remake won a lot of praises from critics, particularly for Nani's performance. Apart from being a sports drama, the film is also at its core a father-son story. For the Hindi version, actress Mrunal Thakur has been roped in opposite Shahid Kapoor. While the film was earlier slated for an August 2020 release, given the current situation, it is bound to be delayed further.