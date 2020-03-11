After Jersey, Mrunal Thakur Bags a Role in Thadam Remake, Starring Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Mrunal Thakur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mrunal Thakur was a popular face in the small screen industry. After bidding adieu to the television industry, she did her first film that was an international project – Love Sonia, which released in September 2018. Then in 2019 she made her Bollywood debut with the film Super 30 in which she was paired opposite Hrithik Roshan. Mrunal then bagged a role in Batla House in which was cast opposite John Abraham. This year she appeared in Netflix film Ghost Stories. Confirmed! Mrunal Thakur to Be Paired Opposite Shahid Kapoor in Jersey Remake.

After featuring in a series of intriguing films, Mrunal Thakur bagged another fabulous project – Jersey remake in which she will be sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor. This is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. It is now reported that Mrunal has been roped in for Thadam remake, in which she’ll play the role of a police offer. Whoa! Now that’s intriguing. Sidharth Malhotra Confirms Vardhan Ketkar's Thriller Which Is A Remake Of Thadam.

Mrunal Thakur indeed has some amazing projects lined-up this year. About her role in Thadam remake, a source revealed to Mid-Day, “The makers recently sat down for a narration with Mrunal, who was excited by the film’s plot. She recently wrapped up the shooting of Aankh Micholi, and has now allotted her dates in May and June to the thriller. In keeping with her character of a police officer, Mrunal will be required to perform action in the film.” Even the film’s producer Murad Khetani confirmed about it to the tabloid and was quoted as saying, “Mrunal will be seen as a cop in the film, and is not the love interest of Sidharth. We will begin shooting by May-end and the film will be widely shot in Delhi.” Sidharth Malhotra in Hindi Remake of Thadam! Here’s Where You Can Watch the Original Film Starring Arun Vijay.

The Hindi version of Thadam will feature Sidharth Malhotra in double role. The untitled film is directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar and is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. Thadam remake is expected to hit the screens in November this year.