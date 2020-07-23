The first trailer for Shakuntala Devi has impressed everyone. The directed by Anu Menon is based on the genius Indian mathematician Shakuntala Devi, who is being essayed by Vidya Balan on the screen. The movie will drop on Amazon Prime in middle of a pandemic, skipping a theatrical release. The first song from the film, "Pass Nahi To Fail", was also an impressive ditty and so is the newly released, "Rani Hindustani". It took us 24 years since Raja Hindustani to make a song about "Rani Hindustani", but we are glad we are finally there.

"Rani Hindustani" is a melodious number with a Scottish vibe to it. Sunidhi Chauhan's energetic vocals elevate Vidya Balan's bubbly screen presence. There is a different texture to her voice in "Rani Hindustani", as if she is stopping right before modelling. Sunidhi Chauhan's Adorable Duet With Son Tegh Will Make Your Day (Watch Video).

Sachin-Jigar have composed the music for "Rani Hindustani". Once in a while, the musical duo comes up with a very hot album that is memorable and timeless. In 2016, it was Meri Pyaari Bindu and A Gentleman. Next year, they smashed it out of the court with Stree's "Kamariya". 2019 was a dull year. But, they are back in action with 2020's Shakuntala Devi.

Check Out The Song Rani Hindustani from Shakuntala Devi Here:

Although, we won't expect the music of Shakuntala Devi to be loved by the masses. You know, so far the songs are not talking about love, heartbreak or disco, the things that get the Indian music listeners grooving. Songs about math or an Indian woman making it big in England don't have many takers. But nevertheless, "Pass Nahi To Fail Nahi" and "Rani Hindustani" are excellent numbers that should be given attention for this music dares to go beyond conventional.

