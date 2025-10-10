After the chart-topping success of its high-energy dance numbers, the makers of Thamma have unveiled a poignant new love song - "Rahein Na Rahein Hum". Sung by Soumyadeep Sarkar, composed by hitmaker duo Sachin–Jigar, and penned by master lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, the track promises to touch hearts with its emotional depth. 'Thamma' Song 'Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka': Nora Fatehi Once Again Raises the Sizzle Factor in This Electrifying Dance Track (Watch Video).

In stark contrast to Thamma’s previously released songs - "Tum Mere Na Huye" and "Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka" - both known for their infectious beats and vibrant choreography, "Rahein Na Rahein Hum" slows the tempo to explore themes of love, loss, and longing. It’s a hauntingly beautiful ballad that stays with listeners long after it ends - tender, reflective, and deeply moving.

Watch the Song Here:

Speaking about the song, Sachin–Jigar shared, "'Rahein Na Rahein Hum' is one of those songs that speak directly to the heart. We wanted to capture the quiet ache of separation - the kind that isn’t loud, but lingers. Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics express that emotion perfectly, and Soumyadeep’s voice delivers it with such honesty. We hope it resonates with anyone who has ever loved deeply." ‘Thamma’: ‘Tum Mere Na Huye’ Song From Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Upcoming Film Give Its Album the Right Headstart!

Presented by Maddock Films in association with Universal Music India, "Rahein Na Rahein Hum" is now streaming on all major music platforms, offering a soulful glimpse into the emotional world of Thamma.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)