Shakuntala Devi's trailer is here and it has some really fantastic moments. The scene where Vidya Balan playing the titular character, says, "Why be normal when I can be amazing?" that's our favourite dialogue from the film. The trailer packs everything from a very ambitious chirpy Vidya Balan to a distraught one but the peppy rhythm never dips. It does a fab job at giving you a sneak peek into all the highs and lows the character will go through but the tempo never lets you feel its too much. However, it doesn't mean you aren't supremely intrigued by it. Vidya Balan obviously is incredible in it. All through the trailer, we just couldn't get rid of the smile on the face. It always gives you the rush to see an actress taking the forefront in a movie because that's so rare. But with Vidya Balan, it just hits another level altogether. And it seems we aren't the only ones! Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi, Vidyut Jammwal’s Yaara, Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase – Theatre Clash Shifts To OTT As Three Movies To Come Out On July 31

Twitter is going ga ga over Balan's portrayal of a mathematician and a woman who was called the human-computer.

I don’t know who needs to hear this but @vidya_balan needs to be cast in everything as everything. #ShakuntalaDevi — Chihiro ☄️ (@AmazonianPixel) July 15, 2020

That was simply magnificent!

Me to those who are sick of stereotyping:-#ShakuntalaDevi pic.twitter.com/zPhUiXZqfR — Jigs (@__jigsaww__) July 15, 2020

The real Queen is here!

Ultimate Queen Shit right here. Vidya Balan in and As #ShakuntalaDevi ❤️ The best part of the trailer is Vidya enjoying what she is doing. Absolutely effortless packet of energy and confidence! pic.twitter.com/260KH98zVZ — A.✨ (@Mystic_Riverr) July 15, 2020

Some people do have concerns!

Vidya Balan made Natkhat, Mission Mangal, and Tumhari Sulu absolutely delightful. I'm definitely watching #ShakuntalaDevi , but was last line of Indians being over dramatic put in because trailer feels so, over.. you know? — Shivani ji Ghar Par Hain! (@Shivani510) July 15, 2020

You bet!

Look forward to this one. #VidyaBalan is always a delight to watch, one actor who defies so called industry standards of what a lead actor should look like. Her histrionics do the talking. #ShakuntalaDevi https://t.co/gvtcS69V8C — Shivani Mohan (@Chevane) July 15, 2020

Some don'ts of making a biopic which hardly matters

We are so glad that the trailer didn't make it a serious one but rather keeps it light. That immediately gives you a happy vibe even when you can see the conflict in it. It's exactly like people who love maths...it's always fun for them which makes them overlook its complications. July 31 will be extra amazing on Amazon Prime Video when this movie starts streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).