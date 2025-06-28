The demise of actress Shefali Jariwala has deeply shocked the entertainment industry. The actress is reported to have passed away on Friday due to cardiac arrest. However, this is not the first case of an actor passing away due to a heart-related ailment at a relatively young age. Shefali Jariwala Dies at 42: Actress’ Last Post on X Was a Tribute to Her ‘Dost’ Sidharth Shukla Who Died Due to Cardiac Arrest.

Actor Sidharth Shukla, who was a fellow contestant of the actress in the 13th season of the reality show Bigg Boss, passed away in 2021 at the age of 40 following a heart attack. The actor, who won the 13th edition of Bigg Boss was also reported to be the ex-boyfriend of Shefali. Actor Deepesh Bhan, who was known for his work in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, passed away in 2022 reportedly due to heart attack. The actor died at the age of 41. Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar also reportedly passed away due to heart attack at the age of 46 in 2021. International stars like actress Brittany Murphy and singer Cass Elliot also died of heart attack at a young age. Brittany Murphy passed away on December 20, 2009, at 32 due to a heart attack. Cass Elliot, died at 32 in 1974 from a heart attack, which is said to be exacerbated by her struggles with obesity.

After Shefali’s demise, members of the entertainment fraternity like playback singer Mika Singh, actor Aly Goni, Karishma Tanna and celebrity chef Kunal Kapur and Paras Chhabra condoled her demise. Mika was among the first to react to the news. He took to his Instagram, and wrote, “I'm deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart. Our beloved dear friend @shefalijariwala has left us”. Actor Aly Goni took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared a picture of the actress as he wrote, “RIP Shefali”. He later tweeted, “Shocked and saddened to hear about Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise. Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace”.

Actress Karishma Tanna also took to the Stories section of her Instagram to express grief over Shefali Jariwala’s tragic death. “Heavy heart. This is unbelievable!! Gone too soon”. Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur also took to his Instagram as he paid tribute to Shefali Jariwala. He shared a picture of the actress and wrote, “Life is so fragile. Just forgive and forget. Hug those who you love and spend time being happy with the ones you care for. Shocked & saddened over this horrible news of Shefali passing away”. Shefali Jariwala Dies at 42: Mika Singh, Kushal Tandon, Kamya Punjabi and Other Celebs Mourn ‘Kaanta Laga’ Girl’s Untimely Demise.

Actor Paras Chhabra also mourned her loss, as he shared a photo with Shefali and captioned it, “Kiski zindagi kitni likhi hai koi nahi janta. Om Shanti”. Shefali reportedly passed away on Friday following a cardiac arrest. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, reportedly rushed her to a hospital in the Andheri area of Mumbai, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her body was taken to Cooper Hospital in Andheri for formalities. The postmortem of the actress has been done.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2025 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).