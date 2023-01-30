The release date of Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan's upcoming action entertainer film Shehzada has been pushed by a week. The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal was earlier supposed to release in cinemas on February 10 but now, it'll release on February 17. Senior film trade analyst Taran Adarsh notified about the new release date of the film through his Twitter. He wrote, "#BreakingNews... #Shehzada shifts to a new date... Will now arrive one week late, on 17 Feb 2023... This #KartikAaryan - #KritiSanon starrer is directed by #RohitDhawan". Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's Film Shifts Release Date to February 17 'Out of Respect' to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan!

The reason behind the release date of the film being pushed is being seen as the earth-shattering performance of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's recent release Pathaan at the box-office which while continuing its dream run at the box-office is setting up new records in film trade. The performance of Pathaan is reminiscent of the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, which set the box-office on fire and affected the business of films that were released with it or a few weeks after it. Shehzada Song Chedkhaniyan: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon’s Peppy Number Will Get You Grooving on the Dance Floor (Watch Video).