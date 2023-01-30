As per BH, Kartik Aaryan and the makers of Shehzada have decided to push their film a week ahead, owing to the terrific business of SRK's Pathaan at the box office. "Out of respect to Shah Rukh Khan, and the fact of both films eating on to each other’s business, Kartik and Shehzada producers have decided to delay the film by a week,” a source told the portal. Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Collects Rs 280.75 Crore In India, Becomes Highest SRK Grosser Ever!

Shehzada Gets Delayed:

