The makers of Shehzada have released the track “Chedkhaniyan” and it’s a peppy number featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. The lead pair’s adorable chemistry in this track is unmissable. The song crooned by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi will surely get one grooving on the dance floor. Shehzada Song Munda Sona Hoon Main: Kartik Aaryan Is 'Aashiq' of Kriti Sanon in This Lively Dance Number (Watch Video).

Watch Shehzada Song Chedkhaniyan Below:

