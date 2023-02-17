Kartik Aaryan's much-awaited film, Shehzada, released in theatres today (Feb 17). Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the actioner stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead and happens to be an official Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. However, seems like the latest Kartik movie has not been able to entertain critics. Well, as Shehzada is getting heavily bashed by critics. Apart from the leads, the movie also features Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. Check out review roundup of Shehzada below. Shehzada Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a Joyless Facsimile (LatestLY Exclusive).

Movie Talkies: "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had super hit music with numbers like "Butta Bamma" and "Raamuloo", scoring charts everywhere. Is Shehzada even half of that? No. That’s a big miss. These typical entertainers with no brainstorming need music to work big time, and Shehzada fails big time there."

HT: "Kartik is in his element aided by scenes where he gets to deliver those potentially viral scenes and walk onscreen as the champion of the hour. While the screenplay and direction by Rohit needed more weight, Shehzada might appeal to those who might prefer an old wine in a new bottle." Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan Visits Siddhivinayak Temple to Pray For His Film's Success (View Post).

Koimoi: "Shehzada nails the worst parts (story, screenplay) of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and misses to master its best parts (music, lead’s swag) making this one a poor attempt at adapting a ho-hum story."

DNA:"Shehzada is a wasted opportunity. It does injustice to its star – an actor who is liked by the masses and has shown that he has what it takes to deliver hits even in this climate. It is also unjust towards the audience, who have time and again told makers that they want to be entertained with quality content and newer things, neither of which Shehzada gives them."

