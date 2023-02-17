Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram today and shared a picture that sees him bowing to Ganpati Bappa. Well, as the actor's film Shehzada released in theatres on February 17, he visited Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings of the almighty. "Bappa ki blessings ke saath ab, Shehzada Aapka," he captioned the post. Shehzada Trailer: Netizens are Mighty Impressed With First Glimpse of Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon (Read Tweets).

Kartik Aaryan Visits Siddhivinayak Temple:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

