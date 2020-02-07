Shikara Full Movie in HD 720p Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Links for Free Download and Watch Online: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Film

Shikara Poster! (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film, Shikara released in theatres. Starring Aadil Khan and Sadia, the film is based on on the Exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir. Just within a day of its release, the film has hit the doorstep of online piracy. It is no new thing for the films to get leaked instantly after release. Shikara too fell prey to the same and is now being searched for free download. As per the reports, Shikara full movie in high-definition (HD) quality has been leaked on TamilRocker and rest of the pirated sites. The fans are going by the search words like Shikara movie download in HD 720p, Shikara movie download in filmywap, Shikara movie download in 480p, Shikara movie download in filmyzilla, Shikara movie download in mp4.

Also, the fans are installing an app called Telegram that is used to circulate the links of the movies. Shikara too is being searched on the app. The fans are trying to try their luck with illegal piracy with the terms like Shikara Full Movie Download, Shikara Tamilrockers, Shikara Tamilrockers HD Download, Shikara Movie Download Tamilrockers, Shikara Telegram, Shikara Telegram links, Shikara Full Movie HD Telegram, Shikara Full Movie Download 480p.

With the growing rate of piracy and the lesser efforts of curbing it, the box office performance of the flick is getting affected. It has to be seen how these searches for the film online is tackled by the makers.