Bhai Dooj is an auspicious festival celebrated by the Hindus during Diwali. The celebrations of this day are similar to that of Raksha Bandhan. But on Bhai Dooj it is the sisters who give gifts to their brothers and also offer special prayers. This Bhai Dooj was special in the Kundra house as it was the first time celebration for the adorable siblings, Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s munchkins celebrated their first Bhai Dooj and the yummy mommy has shared an adorable video of the same on Instagram. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Bring Their Newborn Daughter Samisha Home (See Pics).

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is seen holding her baby girl Samisha in her lap as she performs aarti for son Viaan on behalf of his sister. Following that, the brother and sister hug each other, and that is just a cute moment between the duo. The trio have dressed in a white outfit and are all smiles. While sharing the video, Shilpa captioned it as, “The 2 parts of our hearts Viaan-Raj & Samisha celebrating their first Bhai Dooj Hearts full of gratitude because my little boy’s dream for a lil sister has come true. His happiness today is so evident in his radiant smile Thank you, Universe @rajkundra9”. Shilpa Shetty – Raj Kundra’s Daughter Samisha Completes 40 Days Today! Actress Says She Is Thankful for Having a Healthy Family by Her Side.

Viaan And Samisha Celebrating Bhai Dooj

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

This year the festival of lights has been low-key affair across the country owing to the pandemic. However, that has not stopped the people from celebrating the occasion in their homes, with their loved ones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2020 09:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).