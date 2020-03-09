Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Bring Their Newborn Daughter Samisha Home (See Pics)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra with Family (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have become parents again. Their daughter was born via surrogacy on February 15. Shilpa had previously shared with the world that they have named their daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra. Today, the couple took their daughter home from the hospital. It is a day for celebrations at the Kundra residence tonight. The family was spotted at the international airport by the paparazzi. Shilpa and Raj were all smiles. Shilpa even blew a flying kiss to the cameras.

Samisha was wrapped in a pink baby comforter. We hope she is introduced to the world on Shilpa's Instagram soon. From Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone to Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Celebs Who Embraced Parenthood Via Surrogacy.

Interestingly, moments after Shilpa and her family's exit from the airport, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were also spotted making an exit from the same airport.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

Check Out Shilpa Shetty's Announcement Here:

The actress also shared a little glimpse of Samisha on IG a few days back. She explained the meaning of her name, and wrote "‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”.You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family." Many congratulations to the family.

On the work front, Shilpa is all set to return to the big screen after a long break. The actress will be next seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal. She has also shot for Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.