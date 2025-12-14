A late-night scuffle at Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian restaurant in Bengaluru has caused a major stir online. The incident involved Bigg Boss fame and businessman Satya Naidu, who was seen arguing with the restaurant staff over a bill dispute. Videos of the altercation quickly went viral, prompting an official police investigation. Shilpa Shetty Visits Kolhapur’s Mahalaxmi Temple; Looks Elegant in Yellow Punjabi Suit (Watch Video)

Satya Naidu in Brawl at Shilpa Shetty’s Bengaluru Restaurant – Watch

Drunk, Powerful, and Out of Control? Bigg Boss Fame Satya Naidu Caught on Camera Assaulting Pub Staff in Bengaluru A major controversy has erupted in Bengaluru after a video showing former Bigg Boss contestant and businessman Satya Naidu, who is also the ex-husband of a… pic.twitter.com/ZgTLn7Sq6w — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) December 13, 2025

Satya Naidu’s Late-Night Brawl at Shilpa Shetty’s Bengaluru Restaurant

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday night at the popular pub located on St. Mark’s Road and Langford Road. According to eyewitnesses, a disagreement over service and payment led to a heated exchange that soon escalated into chaos inside the venue. Sources claim Naidu, who was dining with friends, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and behaved aggressively toward the staff. While some viral clips suggested a physical altercation, CCTV footage later showed a verbal argument and minor heckling. The Cubbon Park police have taken suo motu cognisance of the matter, collected CCTV recordings and recorded preliminary statements from the staff and management. Shilpa Shetty Records Statement with Mumbai Police in INR 60 Crore Fraud Case; Hands Over Key Documents.

Satya Naidu Denies Allegations

Denying the accusations, Satya Naidu stated, “I only went there for dinner with friends. The disagreement happened during bill payment, but there was no physical fight. Things have been blown out of proportion.” Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty, who co-owns the restaurant with Ranjit Bindra, has not yet commented on the controversy. The police have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and further action will be taken once the complete sequence of events is verified.

