Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra has posted a new video of her daughter Samisha, who turned six months old. "One moment they are so tiny, your arms seem too big for them... you blink and they've outgrown it! As our little angel Samisha turns 6 months old today… she's started turning onto her tummy... signs of being ‘independent' already," Shilpa wrote on Instagram, with a video of her daughter in her crib. The video doesn't show the face of her daughter. Shilpa Shetty Shares an Amazing Monday Motivation Post on Making Social Media a Positive Community

"Soon, she'll be sitting up, crawling, and then... my workouts will mainly comprise of running behind her... We'll cross that bridge when we get to it, but for now, I'm loving this time with her. Watching her grow, crossing new milestones every day is a complete blessing and I'm not complaining one bit. Happy 1/2 birthday, our Angel," she added. Shilpa Shetty Does Yoga Flawlessly and Explains the Importance of This Much-Needed Stretches and Flexes (Watch Video)

Shilpa Shetty's Instagram Post For Six Months Daughter Samisha

Shilpa's daughter Samisha was born on February 15 this year, via surrogacy. She has a son, Viaan, who was born in May 2012. Meanwhile, Shilpa, who is quite active on social media, is also using Instagram to send in her wishes on Independence Day. "On our 74th Independence Day, let's pledge to stand united and work towards a better future. Let's buy and support our local businesses, stand by our neighbours, and be there for anyone in need. We can fight every battle and conquer all our hurdles only as a unified force," she wrote.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).