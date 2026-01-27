Mumbai, January 27: A promotional event at Shilpa Shetty’s newly launched South Indian restaurant, AmmaKai, in Mumbai's Bandra turned into a social media flashpoint on Monday morning, January 26, after hundreds of people queued up for a "free breakfast" offer. To celebrate the 77th Republic Day, the restaurant announced a complimentary morning meal on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9:30 AM.

However, the response was overwhelming, with people reportedly lining up as early as 7:00 AM, nearly two hours before the doors opened, creating a massive human chain along the streets of Bandra West. However, after seeing this response, Ammakai extended the offer timings till 1 PM. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: School Students Served Republic Day 2026 Feast on Waste Paper Scraps in Maihar, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Shilpa Shetty’s AmmaKai Offered Free Breakfast on Republic Day 2026

AmmaKai Free Breakfast Event Sparks Massive Queues in Bandra

Public Outrage over Long Queues at Bandra’s AmmaKai

'Nice Morals'

Debate on Freebies

The incident has sparked a heated online debate about the "middle-class mindset" and the obsession with freebies. Observers and residents took to social platforms to express surprise at the demographic of the crowd. Many noted that the majority of those waiting in the sweltering morning heat appeared to be from affluent backgrounds, residents of the upscale Bandra-Khar belt where property prices often exceed several crores.

Critics pointed out that the participants did not appear to be the needy or underprivileged, but rather well-to-do citizens willing to sacrifice hours of their time for a single free plate of food. The viral video of the winding queues has led to a broader discussion about social morals and the "entitlement" of the elite. Many social media users echoed the sentiment that the public often blames the government for "freebie culture" but remains quick to exploit similar offers from private brands. Dharashiv Police Officer Dies of Heart Attack While on Republic Day 2026 Duty, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

AmmaKai was launched by Shilpa Shetty and Ranjit Bindra’s Bastian Hospitality in late 2025. Meaning "Mother’s Hand," the restaurant focuses on authentic Mangalorean and coastal South Indian cuisine. The venue occupies the same space where Bastian first started its journey in 2016. While the restaurant has been praised for its homely atmosphere and "Coastal Stew," its latest marketing tactic has shifted the focus from the food to the behavior of its celebrity-obsessed and deal-seeking clientele.

