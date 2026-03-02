Mumbai, March 2: The Indian equity markets are expected to open with significant volatility on Monday, March 2, 2026, as investors react to a sharp escalation in Middle East tensions. Shares of companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) (NSE: ONGC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (NSE: HINDPETRO), InterGlobe Aviation (NSE: INDIGO), Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS), Larsen & Toubro (NSE: LT), Tata Steel (NSE: TATASTEEL), among others, will be in the spotlight today, March 2, CNBC TV18 reported.

While the Nifty 50 and Sensex face pressure from rising crude oil prices, several specific stocks are set to dominate the news cycle due to corporate earnings, monthly sales data, and shifting global demand. Analysts suggest that while broad market sentiment remains cautious, defensive sectors and upstream energy companies may provide selective opportunities for traders. Stock Market Prediction for March 2: How Share Markets Will React to the Iran-Israel War.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Monday, March 2:

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (NSE: ONGC)

As an upstream producer, ONGC is expected to be a primary beneficiary of the sudden spike in global Brent crude prices. With oil prices trending toward the USD 80-USD 85 range following disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, ONGC’s realizations are projected to improve. Investors will be watching for any government announcements regarding windfall taxes that could cap these gains.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NSE: HINDPETRO)

Conversely, downstream oil marketing companies (OMCs) like HPCL are likely to face selling pressure. Rising international crude costs often lead to higher under-recoveries if retail fuel prices are not adjusted. Traders will monitor whether the government permits a price hike at the pump or if OMCs will have to absorb the increased input costs. Stock Market Holiday: Will BSE and NSE Remain Closed on March 3 or March 4 for Holi 2026?

Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS)

Tata Motors will be in the spotlight as they release their February 2026 sales figures today. Early estimates suggest Tata Motors' performance in the EV category remains a critical metric for long-term growth prospects.

InterGlobe Aviation (NSE: INDIGO)

Indigo remains in focus as aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices are expected to rise in tandem with global crude. Furthermore, ongoing airspace closures in the Middle East have forced rerouting for several international segments, potentially increasing operational costs. The stock may witness a "wait-and-watch" approach from institutional investors.

Larsen & Toubro (NSE: LT)

The infrastructure giant is expected to react to new domestic order wins in the green energy and defense sectors. As the government continues to prioritize "Atmanirbhar" (self-reliant) defense manufacturing amid global instability, L&T’s heavy engineering division is poised for long-term gains.

Tata Steel (NSE: TATASTEEL)

Metal stocks are likely to track global commodity indices. While supply chain disruptions may tighten global steel supply, the rising cost of energy required for smelting could put pressure on quarterly margins.

In addition to geopolitical headwinds, the market will be processing the latest monthly auto sales figures and domestic infrastructure updates. High-frequency data suggests a mixed bag for the manufacturing sector, while the hospitality and aviation industries brace for potential fuel-led margin compression. Below are the key stocks to watch for the trading session on March 2.

