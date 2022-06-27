Popular Bollywood playback singer Nikhita Gandhi released her independent new EP Saazish. The singer-songwriter says Saazish is the prelude to an entirely new album she plans to write. Nikhita is known for Bollywood chartbusters like Jugnu, Naach Meri Rani, Burj Khalifa, Qafirana, Ullu Ka Pattha, Naaja among others. Bad Boy X Bad Girl: Mrunal Thakur Turns Bad Girl for Badshah’s Latest Song.

Saazish is composed, written and sung by Nikhita. Talking about the EP, Nikhita said, "I am really excited to foray into this new path in my independent journey as I have been wanting to write wholesome music and this EP is sort of the beginning of that journey. Saazish is a quintessential love song. It talks about the amazing feeling of being in love and how that special someone leaves you speechless, you can't put into words how you feel. It's just that incredible, weak-in-the-knees feeling of being in love." Naach Meri Rani Song Out: Nora Fatehi Impresses With Her Kickass Dance Moves in This Guru Randhawa Track (Watch Video).

She is also planning to release two more singles - Khushnaseeb and Pitch Black very soon. Sharing more on the story behind the songs Nikhita said, "Honestly, each song in the EP is so close to me and is written straight from the heart. I wrote this EP a month back and decided to just go with the flow and keep it raw.

"I think Pitch Black Dark was the first song that I wrote. I was stuck lyrically and I was trying out simplistic ideas by looping a guitar progression and writing down ideas on that. In that flow Pitch Black Dark was born." She went on adding, "Khushnaseeb is the underdog for me in the EP. It's the opening track and it's a powerful ballad that represents a very atypical emotion that I tried to depict in the song.

"The flow of writing has not been very traditional, it starts with the question 'Do I consider myself lucky that I was with you? Is it my good fortune, my luck that I got to spend that time with you?'. It's basically a comment on the irony of life that everything comes and goes and nothing is permanent."

"All and all, this EP is a prelude to an entire album that I will be writing this year and sets the tone of the album. This is purely me," the artiste concluded. The EP Saazish is available across all streaming platforms.

