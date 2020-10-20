After teasing fans with a glimpse of 'Naach Meri Rani', the makers finally dropped the full-fledged music video today and must say it's impressive. The video stars Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa and also marks their very first collaboration with each other. Right from Nora's robotic and sizzling dance moves to Guru's vocals, the two blends in so well with each other that the result is indeed kickass. 'Naach Meri Rani' is sung by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi whereas it's penned by Tanishk Bagchi. All in all, the melody is cool, edgy and nice to hear. Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi's Shimmery Red Dress by Yousef Aljasmi. ,

The song starts with Guru succeeding in creating a robot who happens to be none other than Nora. Later, we see Randhawa getting impressed by Nora's beauty and moves. The track is quite futuristic. However, the highlight of it is ofcourse Fatehi who flaunts her hot body and dancing talent like never before. We also see her nailing in the style department. Nora Fatehi Offers Little Girl Her Next International Music Video on India's Best Dancer (Watch Video).

Check Out The Song Below:

An excited Guru could not keep calm and commented on YouTube saying, "This is so so special for me. I wanna thank Bhushan sir, Om sir for giving me this opportunity to be in Naach Meri Rani. Our whole team loves you all for your love and support from day one." Earlier, Nora has been part of many hit songs like Dilbar, Kamariya, O Saki Saki and Garmi. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2020 05:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).