Soha Ali Khan’s Little One Inaaya Sings a Birthday Song for ‘Pappa’ Kunal Kemmu And Our Hearts Are Melting (Watch Video)

Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya, Kunal Kemmu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actor, Kunal Kemmu celebrates his 37th birthday on May 25, 2020, and we feel it's his best birthday ever. Why do we say this? As his little doll, Inaaya just sang a beautiful birthday song for him and you cannot miss this cute treat. It so happened that Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram and teased fans with a clip which sees the baby girl playing tunes on her pink piano and singing 'Happy Birthday Pappa'. The video will surely bring a smile on your face, as it's the most adorable thing you will see on the internet today. What an ah-mazing surprise! Kunal Kemmu’s Baby Girl Inaaya Gives Her Father The Best Birthday Gift! Soha Ali Khan Shares Pics On Instagram.

Kunal's wife Soha took to Instagram and shared the video of Inaaya singing and not just us, but even her industry pals are all aww. In the clip, we see the cutie pie in a frock enjoying while crooning the song for daddy dearest. Must say, we totally are hearts for this little family who always gives fans a glimpse inside their abode. Coming back to Inaaya, Taimur has really got a tough competition ha. Soha Ali Khan's Daughter Inaaya Hates Sharing Her Cupcake And Here's A Cute Proof of Her Anger (View Post).

Check Out Inaaya Singing For Her Papa Below:

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday 🎈@khemster2 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on May 25, 2020 at 12:47am PDT

Usually, Soha teases fans with glimpses of Inaaya Naumi which actually showcases the little one's different moods. From turning into this angry girl when she needs to share her cupcake to just helping dad in daily chores, she is the cutest. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang which starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in key roles. Stay tuned!