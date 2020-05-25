Kunal Kemmu’s Baby Girl Inaaya Gives Her Father The Best Birthday Gift! Soha Ali Khan Shares Pics On Instagram

Kunal Kemmu with Inaaya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya are the cutest father and daughter duo of tinsel town. The Malang actor has often given us all some cute glimpses of his fun moments with his daughter by sharing pics or videos on Instagram. And today being Kunal’s birthday, how would it not be possible for us to see some cute moments between these two? Mommy Soha Ali Khan has shared some lovely pictures on Instagram, in which she has also shared the picture of the birthday gift that Kunal has received from their baby girl Inaaya. Kunal Kemmu Is Having A 'Flipping' Weekend With Inaaya (Watch Video).

The birthday gift that baby Inaaya has given her daddy dearest Kunal Kemmu is an adorable card that has been framed and it reads ‘Best Papa Ever’. Who wouldn’t love such gifts from their child? In another pic, Soha has captured the moment when her handsome husband was still sleeping. There’s one more adorable family pic in which the trio is seen wearing matching outfits. Well, it is simply a loveable way to celebrate birthday during this quarantine period. You got to take a look at the pics right away! Soha Ali Khan Turns Into a Stunning Muse for Hubby Kunal Kemmu’s Quarantine Photoshoot (View Pic).

Birthday Boy

Kunal Kemmu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Daughter Inaaya’s Surprise

Kunal Kemmu with his daughter Inaaya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Perfect Family

Kunal Kemmu, who turned 37 today, has done some amazing projects in the past. Be it an intense role or comedy, the actor has pulled it off with sheer brilliance. Lootcase and Go Goa Gone 2 are the two other projects in his kitty. Here’s wishing Kunal Kemmu a wonderful birthday and great year ahead!