Soha Ali Khan's Daughter Inaaya Hates Sharing Her Cupcake And Here's A Cute Proof of Her Anger (View Post)

Inaaya Kemmu (Photo Credits: Insta)

The coronavirus outbreak is surely turning our Bollywood celebrities into quite active social media personalities. These stars are posting each and every update from their quarantine time with fans which all in all is keeping them glued. Be it preparing pancakes, being goofy to even cleaning the house, we've seen it all. Not just this, celebs also have been sharing their kids' pictures on Insta doing all sort of fun and mischievous thing and we bet it'll surely tickle your funny bone. Recently, Kunal Kemmu shared an angry glimpse of her daughter, Inaaya and well it's the best thing you will see on the internet today. Soha Ali Khan’s Little Daughter Inaaya Is a Junior Masterchef in the Making and Here’s Proof (View Pic).

In the photo shared, we can see Inaaya Kemmu looking all pissed. Why you may ask? Well as someone took a bite from her cupcake. Looks like the little girl has a sweet tooth and does not like to share the baked surprise with anyone. P.S, not even with her parents. Wearing a cute frog with two mini ponytails, the child looks adorbs even while in anger. Must say, Taimur has gotten a competition in the family, right? Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Chanting Gayatri Mantra During Bhai Dooj Pooja Will Make You Say 'Oh, So Sanskaari!' (Watch Video).

Check Out Inaaya's Pic Below:

View this post on Instagram When you find someone taking a bite of your cupcake 🧁 A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on May 13, 2020 at 6:34am PDT

Clearly, Inaaya's expression says it all. Having said that, a while ago, Kunal had turned photographer and his muse was wifey Soha Ali Khan. Nonetheless, we love this cute and candid updates straight from the Kemmu's house. It's fun to see them having a gala time with each other amid the lockdown. Stay tuned!