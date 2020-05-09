Sonam Kapoor Supports Chrissy Teigen After She Slams Alison Roman, Says 'Women Taking Women down Is The Worst Kind Of Betrayal'

Chrissy Teigen and Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Chrissy Teigen and Alison Roman's Twitter feud has become a topic of discussion. Roman's words against Chrissy during an interview with The New Consumer left the American model really hurt. She snapped at her with a tweet which showed her shock quite clearly. She wrote, "This is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article." Now Sonam Kapoor has come out in support of Teigen. Chrissy Teigen Scolded by Her Doctor for Taking Medical Advice of Her Broken Toe on Twitter

Sonam shared Teigen's tweet and said how betrayed one feels when a woman brings down another woman. Roman said in the interview, "What Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that." Sonam decided to side with Chrissy in this controversy.

When women take women down it’s the worst kind of betrayal. And those women are the worst. Chrissy teigen is awesome. And anyone trying to make something of their own is awesome. https://t.co/V7a0UcKG84 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 9, 2020

Roman did apologise to Chrissy for causing her any hurt but Teigen had already made a decision, it seems. Her last tweet says, "anyhow. now that that's out there, I guess we should probably unfollow each other @alisoneroman."