Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with The Hero: Love Story of A Spy. Over the years, the talented actress went on to star in several hit films, including Don, Agneepath, Dostana, Bajirao Mastani and Mary Kom, to name a few, making her one of the most sought-after female actresses in the country. PeeCee began her Hollywood journey in 2016 with the series Quantico and later starred in several projects in the West. Now, actress Sweta Keswani has made some bold claims about Bollywood’s Desi Girl that have taken the internet by storm. ‘Ohana Means Family’: Priyanka Chopra Poses With Husband Nick Jonas and Daughter Malti Marie in Heartwarming Orlando Photos (View Pics).

Sweta Keswani Claims Priyanka Chopra Not Helping Other South Asian Actors

Speaking with India Today, Sweta Keswani made a comparison between Priyanka Chopra and American actor, comedian and screenwriter Mindy Kaling and said, 'I think it's incredible what she's (Priyanka) accomplished, there's no two ways about that. But she's not Mindy Kaling. She's not helping other South Asians. She's only helping herself to be very honest. She's all about herself."

Speaking more about Mindy Kaling, Sweta said, "What Mindy Kaling does is amazing because she is actually writing, producing, and helping other South Asians to break through in the business, which is so hard for women of colour."

Sweta Keswani on Cliques in Hollywood

Shifting the conversation away from Pee Cee, Sweta said, "I feel that there are cliques just like everywhere. So certain people like certain people, will call certain people, and they'll be cliques. Unfortunately, I am not in any of the South Asian cliques." ‘It’s the New Serpenti’: Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Giant Snake Like Necklace in Daring Photoshoot; Nick Jonas Says, ‘Loving the New Jewellery, Babe’ (View Pics and Video).

Sweta Keswani and Priyanka Chopra’s Work Front

Sweta Keswani, who is known for her works in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Baa Bahu Aur Baby, has featured in international projects including New Amsterdam and The Blacklist. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra, who last starred in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, next has The Bluff. Pee Cee is also making her much-awaited comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's SSMB29, co-starring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

