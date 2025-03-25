Renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam's recent concerts have managed to grab the spotlight for some reason or another. Following a bitter experience at his Kolkata concert, the music icon performed live at Delhi Technological University's (DTU) Engifest 2025 on Monday (March 24). However, once again, something unexpected happened. According to reports, a few students allegedly threw stones and bottles at the singer, forcing him to stop the show midway and request the crowd to behave. Despite the major disruption, the show went on in a smooth manner. Neha Kakkar Breaks Down on Stage at Melbourne Concert After Arriving 3 Hours Late; Angry Crowd Tells Her To ‘Go Back’ in Viral Video – WATCH.

What Happened at Sonu Nigam’s Delhi Concert?

According to reports, stones and plastic bottles were thrown at Sonu Nigam during his concert at DTU's Engifest 2025. The situation became so worse that the singer stopped the show midway and pleaded to the crowd to behave saying, "Main aapke lie aaya hoon yaha pe so that we can all have a good time. I'm not asking you to enjoy, please aisa na kariye." (Ive come her for you so that we can all have a good time. Im not asking you to enjoy, but please don't do this).

Sonu Nigam Performs at DTU’s Engifest 2025

The report also revealed that the "Main Agar Kahoon" singer expressed concern for his team that they might get injured if the crowd continued throwing objects on the stage. Sonu Nigam took to his Instagram handle to share a few videos of his performance at the concert, but he has not mentioned anything about the incident yet. ‘Itna Dard’: Sonu Nigam Shares Video Battling Severe Back Pain Ahead of Pune Concert, Reflects on an Artiste’s Life in Showbiz (View Post).

Before this, Sonu Nigam grabbed headlines in February 2025 after he lost his cool when fans kept interrupting his performance in Kolkata by standing instead of sitting on the chairs provided. Annoyed by their behavior, the singer said that if they wanted to stand so much, they should "stand" for elections. Videos of the same went viral on the internet.

