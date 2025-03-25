Neha Kakkar had an emotional breakdown at her concert in Melbourne on Sunday (March 23). The "Kala Chashma" singer arrived three hours late for her show, angering the audience and leading to backlash. In a video going viral online, Neha Kakkar can be seen crying and apologizing to the crowd, but her emotional breakdown didn’t sit well with everyone. While a few cheered for the singer, the majority booed her. Neha Kakkar Shares Romantic Message for Rohanpreet Singh on Their Fourth Wedding Anniversary; Says, ‘Thank You for Making Me Feel Like a Baby Every Day’ (View Pics).

Neha Kakkar’s Emotional Breakdown at Melbourne Concert

In a video shared on X (previously Twitter) from Neha Kakkar's Melbourne concert, the singer could be seen apologising to her fans for arriving late. Fighting back tears, she said, "Guys, you are really sweet. You have been patient, Itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho. I hate it. Maine life kabhi kisi ki wait nahi karvaya hai. Aap itni der see wait kar rahe ho, I am so sorry. It means a lot to me. I will remember this evening forever. Aaj aap log mere lie itna keemti time nikaal kar aaye ho, I will make sure I will make you all dance."

Neha Kakkar’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar)

Concertgoers at Neha Kakkar’s Melbourne Show React to Her Apology

In the viral video, fans could be heard criticising for making them wait by arriving late at the concert. The video captured angry voices from the crowd, with some shouting, This is not India; you are in Australia." Another added, "Aap bhi jaao aaram karo, hotel mein." (Go back and take a rest in your hotel). A third voice was heard saying, "Very good acting. This is not Indian Idol. You're not performing with kids." Monali Thakur Varanasi Concert Walkout: Singer Shares Details on the ‘Horrific Incident’ in Statement.

Neha Kakkar’s Viral Video From the Melbourne Concert

Neha Kakkar crying for being 3 hrs late at a Melbourne show She also performed for less than 1 hour #NehaKakkar pic.twitter.com/TGyhaeCjpu — Redditbollywood (@redditbollywood) March 24, 2025

Despite Neha promising to make the concert memorable, the audience remained unhappy about the delay. In the screenshot shared on X, it was revealed that the singer turned up on stage at 10 PM for a 7:30 PM show and created drama by crying. The post also claimed that the show wrapped up in less than an hour.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2025 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).