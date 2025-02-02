Sonu Nigam, one of the greatest Indian playback singers of all time, recently took to social media to share a personal moment, leaving his fans concerned. Ahead of his concert in Pune on Saturday (February 1), the singer took to Instagram and shared a video revealing that he was battling severe back pain, and also spoke about the toll of a demanding profession like showbiz. In the video, he said, "Itna Dard ho raha hai mujhe. Aaj tak show ke pehle kabhi itna dard nahi hua." (I am in so much pain. Never in my career have I felt this much pain before a show.) He captioned his post, "Some people predicted this year to be full of accidents and medical issues. I guess they are right. This is how I am going on stage today in Pune. It seems fun to everyone, but showbiz is a very, very difficult profession. May Goddess Sarasvati hold my hand even stronger today." Padma Awards 2025: No Honours for Musical Greats Like Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar, Highlights Sonu Nigam; Singer Also Mentions Shreya Ghoshal and Alka Yagnik (Watch Video).

Sonu Nigam Battles Severe Back Pain Ahead on Pune Concert

