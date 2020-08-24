Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is setting up unimaginable examples for the desi people. Many people are inspired by his work of helping the migrants reach their homes safely with his own will and power. Now, getting inspired by his selfless social work, people in two villages of Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh decided to take matter in their own hands. They collected funds and have started to build road in their village without the local government's help. Sonu Sood Warns A Fake Twitter User To Stop Cheating Innocent People Under His Name (View Tweet).

As a person close to development of the village shared this story on Twitter crediting Sonu as their motivation, the actor beamed with joy. He shared this on his own Twitter account and wrote, "THE BEST NEWS EVER Flag of India. I want the whole country to follow this. Together we can. Together we will. Jai hind."

The social media user shared a thread that explained the wooes of the villagers and especially women, who had to go through a difficult journey due to lack of roads. He wrote, "Inspired by @SonuSood (not kidding!), 2 villages in #Vizianagaram dt of #AndhraPradesh decided to stand on their own feet. After begging the local govt since 1947 to build a road to access the village on a hill top, each family pooled in ₹2,000 to build a road themselves." Check out Sonu's tweet and the entire thread below.

Read The Thread Below:

THE BEST NEWS EVER 🇮🇳. I want the whole country to follow this. Together we can. Together we will. Jai hind🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/L90U3NBFqd — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 24, 2020

Indeed, that is quite inspiring when an entire village decides to walk their own path to support themselves. We hope to see more such examples! Stay tuned for the update.

