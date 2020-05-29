Sonu Sood Initiates Airlifting of 177 Girls Stuck In Kerala, Helps Them Reach Their Homes in Bhubaneswar

Sonu Sood (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonu Sood has taken the the internet by storm by his sweet replies to people and of course, *actually* helping the migrant workers reach their respective homes. From arranging buses on his own expense to starting a toll free number with his team, he is doing whatever he can to help. Now, the latest report is here that he even airlifted 177 girls stuck in Ernakulam, Kerala. Sonu Sood's Charitable Superheroics to Help Migrant Workers Make For An Apt Cartoon (View Pic).

As per a report in TOI, these girls worked at a factory and did the job of stitching and embroidery work. After the factory got shut due to the lockdown rules, they wanted to head back home. The actor, with appropriate permission, arranged a special aircraft to airlift these girls and allowed them reach home.

A source informed the publication, "Sonu was informed about the same by a close friend from Bhubaneswar and he decided to take charge of the situation and do his best for the girls. He started the process by taking several permissions from the government to have Kochi and Bhubaneswar airport to be operated. A special aircraft has been called from Bangalore to airlift these girls from Kochi who will be now taken to Bhubaneswar so they can finally reunite with their families. The duration from Bhubaneswar to their village is going to be 2 hours and soon after finishing their journey, the girls will be heading back home."

Now that is something really commendable done by the Dabangg actor! He also recently shared the video of the constant messages he receives and was humbled by them. He also apologized for missing some saying he is trying to help everyone reaching out to him.