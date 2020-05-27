Sonu Sood Shares a Video of Constant Incoming Messages Asking For Help, Apologises For The Missed Ones!

Sonu Sood (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has surprised the fans with most generous act during the coronavirus act. He took upon himself to help as much as he can by personally sending migrant workers in Mumbai back to their homes. He and his team arrange regular buses, bearing the expenses, making sure they meet their families. After he launched a helpline for the same, he is receiving heaps of messages. He recently shared the video of the same and even apologized to those to whom he could not help. Ajay Devgn Is All Praises For Sonu Sood's Gesture Of Sending Migrant Workers Back To Their Homes.

In the post, a short video is attached where one can see messages bursting on his screen, requesting for his help. He tweeted about it and said that he is receiving messages at this rapid rate and that he and his team are looking into each one of them. He further asked everyone to forgive him if he missed any message and thus could not help them. Sonu Sood: ‘We Can’t Show Concern for Migrants by Sitting in AC and Tweeting’.

"आपके संदेश हमें इस रफ़्तार से मिल रहें हैं। मैं और मेरी टीम पूरी कोशिश कर रहें हैं हर किसी को मदद पहुँचे! लेकिन अगर इस में हम कुछ मेसजेज़ को मिस कर दें, उसके लिए मुझे क्षमा कीजिएगा" he wrote. Check out the tweet and the video below.

Sonu Sood's Tweet:

आपके संदेश हमें इस रफ़्तार से मिल रहें हैं। मैं और मेरी टीम पूरी कोशिश कर रहें हैं हर किसी को मदद पहुँचे! लेकिन अगर इस में हम कुछ मेसजेज़ को मिस कर दें, उसके लिए मुझे क्षमा कीजिएगा 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wS7vVk9bjv — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

The Dabangg actor has launched a toll free number which is 18001213711 that directly reaches to his team. He has been routinely helping send migrants to states like Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, UP and more. Kudos to the team's effort in such trying times!