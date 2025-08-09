Mumbai, August 9: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Saturday, actor-humanitarian Sonu Sood wished his sisters, whom he lovingly called his “forever safe space” and said that the bond will always be my strongest thread. Taking to Instagram, Sonu shared two pictures featuring him with his sister Monika and Malvika.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “Happy Raksha Bandhan, Monika & Malvika! From pulling each other’s legs to pulling each other out of trouble, from sharing chocolates to sharing secrets, our childhood has been full of memories that still make me smile.” Raksha Bandhan 2025: Divya Dutta Celebrates Rakhi With Rahul Dutta, Receives ‘Babloo’s Digest’ Comic Book From Her Loving Brother (Watch Video).

“You both have been my partners-in-crime, my biggest cheerleaders, and my forever safe place. Today, I just want to say how blessed I am to have you as my sisters. No matter where life takes us, this bond will always be my strongest thread. Love you both more than words can ever say,” he added.

Sood Extends Wishes to His Sisters on Raksha Bandhan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Last month, Sonu, who recently turned 52, marked the occasion by announcing an old-age home for 500 senior citizens. The old age home is an attempt to create a safe, dignified, and loving environment for elders who do not have anyone to take care of them. Along with shelter, these elderly people will also be provided medical care, along with nutritious meals, and emotional support. Raksha Bandhan 2025: Sanjay Dutt Celebrates Rakhi With Sisters Priya, Namrata; Expresses Gratitude for Their Love and Strength.

On the professional front, the actor was recently seen in the action thriller film Fateh written and directed by him. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. It follows Fateh, an ex-agent who comes out of his tranquil life in order to bring down the entire cyber mafia syndicate when a local girl falls victim to it and goes missing.

He next has Madha Gaja Raja, a Tamil Film by Sundar C. The film stars Vishal in the titular role, alongside Santhanam, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sonu Sood, Manivannan, Subbaraju, Nithin Sathya, Sadagoppan Ramesh, Munna Simon and John Kokken.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2025 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).