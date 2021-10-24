Sonu Sood is a name that has become synonymous with relief measures in the country. The actor once again stepped up to spread awareness about vaccination as he visited Kala Qila in Mumbai's Dharavi with frontline workers and their children to spread awareness on the importance of vaccination. Sonu Sood: Every Needy Should Get COVID-19 Vaccine for Free.

India recently crossed the mark of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination doses. As we move forward on the path of recovery and putting the pandemic behind us, the concern with regards to the inoculation of slum dwellers still looms large. The road to achieving public safety from the pandemic starts from inoculation. Arvind Kejriwal Announces Sonu Sood as Brand Ambassador of Delhi Govt's 'Desh Ka Mentor' Programme (Watch Video).

Talking about the same, Sonu said, "We cannot take the Covid situation lightly as of yet. According to many researchers, there are many individuals in the slum areas who are not yet vaccinated. The idea is to get the entire nation jabbed to be corona-free."

Talking about the cause further, he said, "With our Sunday drive, my agenda is to encourage maximum people to get their doses. I feel there is no one better than the kids of frontline workers who can help in motivating these countrymen for the same." On the work front, Sonu Sood has already wrapped his upcoming film, 'Prithviraj' with Akshay Kumar and is currently prepping for the Telugu film 'Acharya'.

