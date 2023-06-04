SP Balasubrahmanyam and Salman Khan combo was special. Those were the days when a singer would voice an actor completely. Those were the days when by listening to the voice we would know who the singer is and who the person is singing for. In fact, such was our love for SPB's voice for Salman are we often would reject songs that didn't have this combo. The 90s music scene would be incomplete without them. That decade still forms the bedrock of all the remixes that are being shared today.

So on the birth anniversary of SP Balasubrahmanyam, let's listen to these five songs he sang for Salman Khan.

Mere rang mein - Maine Pyar Kiya

Saathiya tune kya kiya - Love

Tumse milne ki tamanna - Saajan

Mujhse juda hokar - Hum Aapke Hain Koun!

Yeh raat aur ye doorie - Andaz Apna Apna

Sometimes we wonder what would Bollywood music would be if these stalwarts had not sung such melodious gems. Indian films would have lost its biggest differentiator.

