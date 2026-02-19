Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2026

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Scorecard: Tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka are facing Zimbabwe in a high-stakes Group B finale at the R. Premadasa Stadium. While both nations have already confirmed their progression to the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, this Match 38 encounter will determine who finishes at the top of the group, potentially influencing their seeding and travel schedule for the next round. Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026

The R. Premadasa Stadium has historically favoured spinners, and today’s pitch is expected to follow suit. However, with a 55 percent probability of scattered showers in the afternoon, the toss will be crucial. Both captains may prefer to bowl first to account for potential Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) adjustments.

SL vs ZIM Toss

Sri Lanka have won the toss, and captain Dasun Shanaka opts to bat first as expected. Lankan Lions make two changes, bringing in Pramod Madushan and Dilshan Madushanka in their starting XI. On the other hand, Sikandar Raza confirms that Zimbabwe are playing an unchanged XI from their previous match. You can find Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here.

SL vs ZIM Match Lineups

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan

Zimbabwe XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).