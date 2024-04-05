Srikanth: First Look of Rajkummar Rao As Visually Impaired Industrialist Srikanth Bolla Out! (Watch Video)

Rajkummar Rao plays Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who defied all odds to carve his own path to success despite facing visual impairment.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 05, 2024 12:41 PM IST

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for his next challenge - portraying the inspiring journey of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist, on the big screen. The biographical film, titled Srikanth, sets a release date of May 10 to coincide with Akshaya Tritiya. An inspiring first look of the film was unveiled by the makers today. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the movie promises a powerful performance by Rao. Actresses Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar round out the cast, creating much anticipation for this upcoming release. SRI Is Srikanth! Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F's Film To Arrive in Theatres On May 10.

Srikanth First Look Out

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Alaya F Jyotika Rajkummar Rao Rajkummar Rao In Srikanth Sharad Kelkar Srikanth video-5871186.html">

Srikanth: First Look of Rajkummar Rao As Visually Impaired Industrialist Srikanth Bolla Out! (Watch Video)

Rajkummar Rao plays Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who defied all odds to carve his own path to success despite facing visual impairment.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 05, 2024 12:41 PM IST

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for his next challenge - portraying the inspiring journey of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist, on the big screen. The biographical film, titled Srikanth, sets a release date of May 10 to coincide with Akshaya Tritiya. An inspiring first look of the film was unveiled by the makers today. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the movie promises a powerful performance by Rao. Actresses Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar round out the cast, creating much anticipation for this upcoming release. SRI Is Srikanth! Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F's Film To Arrive in Theatres On May 10.

Srikanth First Look Out

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Alaya F Jyotika Rajkummar Rao Rajkummar Rao In Srikanth Sharad Kelkar Srikanth Srikanth Bolla Srikanth Bolla Biopic Srikanth First Look Tushar Hiranandani
You might also like
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Censor Update: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Film Gets U/A Certificate – Check Runtime!
Bollywood

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Censor Update: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Film Gets U/A Certificate – Check Runtime!
Jyotika Offers Glimpse Into Intense Workout With Husband Suriya; Shilpa Shetty Goes ‘Wow’ (Watch Video)
South

Jyotika Offers Glimpse Into Intense Workout With Husband Suriya; Shilpa Shetty Goes ‘Wow’ (Watch Video)
Shaitaan Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Supernatural Thriller Surpasses Rs 200 Crore Mark Globally
Bollywood

Shaitaan Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Supernatural Thriller Surpasses Rs 200 Crore Mark Globally
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Censor Update: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Film Gets U/A Certificate – Check Runtime!
Bollywood

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Censor Update: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Film Gets U/A Certificate – Check Runtime!
Jyotika Offers Glimpse Into Intense Workout With Husband Suriya; Shilpa Shetty Goes ‘Wow’ (Watch Video)
South

Jyotika Offers Glimpse Into Intense Workout With Husband Suriya; Shilpa Shetty Goes ‘Wow’ (Watch Video)
Shaitaan Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Supernatural Thriller Surpasses Rs 200 Crore Mark Globally
Bollywood

Shaitaan Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Supernatural Thriller Surpasses Rs 200 Crore Mark Globally
Nani 33: Nani Joins Hands with Dasara Director Srikanth Odela; Actor Shares Cool Poster on Insta
South

Nani 33: Nani Joins Hands with Dasara Director Srikanth Odela; Actor Shares Cool Poster on Insta
Google Trends Google Trends
Family Star Movie Review
100K+ searches
Chelsea vs Man United
50K+ searches
Family Star
50K+ searches
Liverpool
20K+ searches
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliDebina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary Celebrate Daughter Lianna’s Second Birthday With a Poolside Bash (View Pics)

  • Dune 3: Timothée Chalamet–Denis Villeneuve’s Dune-Messiah in Development at Legendary Pictures – Reports

  • Dua Lipa Announces Release Date of New Single ‘Illusion’ with Bikini-Clad Announcement Poster (View Pic)

    • Google Trends Google Trends
    Family Star Movie Review
    100K+ searches
    Chelsea vs Man United
    50K+ searches
    Family Star
    50K+ searches
    Liverpool
    20K+ searches
    Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    gamingly
    Close
    gamingly