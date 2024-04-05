Srikanth: First Look of Rajkummar Rao As Visually Impaired Industrialist Srikanth Bolla Out! (Watch Video)

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for his next challenge - portraying the inspiring journey of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist, on the big screen. The biographical film, titled Srikanth, sets a release date of May 10 to coincide with Akshaya Tritiya. An inspiring first look of the film was unveiled by the makers today. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the movie promises a powerful performance by Rao. Actresses Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar round out the cast, creating much anticipation for this upcoming release. SRI Is Srikanth! Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F's Film To Arrive in Theatres On May 10.

Srikanth First Look Out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)