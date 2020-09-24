A Special NDPS Court on Thursday allowed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to question Showik Chakraborty and Dipesh Sawant at the Taloja Central Jail in Raigad where they are lodged, officials said here on Thursday. The NCB wanted to question them for certain aspects pertaining to the drug-related probe into the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Bollywood Drug Probe: Dharma Productions’ Kshitij Ravi Prasad Summoned by NCB, Likely to Join Investigation Tomorrow

The duo is currently in judicial custody till October 6 and their bail application is expected to come up for hearing in the Bombay High Court shortly. Showik is the brother of Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is also in judicial custody in Byculla Jail. Bollywood Drug Probe: Simone Khambatta Arrives at NCB Office, Rakul Preet Singh Likely to Join the Investigation Tomorrow

While Sawant is the househelp of the late actor, who was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14.

