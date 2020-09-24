The Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned Dharma Productions director and executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad for joining the investigations into the drugs cases linked to film personalities being probed by the agency, officials said here on Thursday. Bollywood Drug Probe: Simone Khambatta Arrives at NCB Office, Rakul Preet Singh Likely to Join the Investigation Tomorrow

Raviprasad is expected to visit the NCB offices on Friday for questioning into one of the drug-related cases pertaining to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh Issued Summons by NCB in Drug Probe

An NCB official confirmed that there has been no raid at the office or home of Kshitij Ravi Prasad, as reported in some sections of the media. Dharma Productions is owned by prominent Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

